Eric Bischoff believes today's storylines in WWE 'suck' (Exclusive)

Former WWE SmackDown Executive Director Eric Bischoff was a guest on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted with Chris Featherstone, where he spoke about numerous things. Bischoff was asked about storylines and writing presently and if they are better than those from the 90s and early 2000s.

He had a strong reply, where he expanded on what the issue is currently in WWE with regard to storylines, and how WWE can remedy them.

Why WWE storylines are bad right now according to Eric Bischoff

"Storylines suck right now. They suck. Storylines are getting worse and worse. This the one thing that I feel adamant about. You look at what WWE did at SmackDown (at) ThunderDome over the weekend. Such a phenomenal job from a production point of view.

"I knew that WWE would knock the ThunderDome concept out of the park. Better than anybody, including the NBA. I knew they would - because they're so good at that. What they're not good at is basic fundamental storytelling. They're just not. I love them and I have many friends there, who I love dearly. It doesn't change the fact that their storyline, the architecture, their approach to stories, their discipline with stories, sucks. Until somebody comes along and takes an honest look at storytelling and the structure of storytelling and the formulas that are used, it's going to be hit or miss forever."

He said that WWE throw things up against the wall and hope they stick. Bischoff also said that the audience is there to watch pro wrestling, which WWE and WCW proved in the 90s.

