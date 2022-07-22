"Whoever you're talking to is lying to you" - Eric Bischoff busts rumor about a backstage incident in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has rejected rumors that he was the victim of "many vicious ribs" during his time with the company.

Bischoff debuted as an on-screen character in WWE in 2002 and had a five-year spell with the company. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame last year.

Speaking recently on After 83 Weeks show, Eric Bischoff busted a rumor about him being the victim of ribs during his time as a talent in WWE. The former WCW honcho said that he was contacted by journalists to discuss the allegations against Vince McMahon and asked him about rumors that he was ribbed when he was in the company.

"Someone told him [journalist] that when I went to WWE as a talent, I was the victim of so many vicious ribs - and, of course, he brought up the time that somebody took a dump in somebody's bag and left it in the locker room. Of course, that came out. But, I was the victim of similar, if not worse, ribs and it got so bad that I was afraid to dress in the roster locker with everybody else and I only would dress in the TV office or the TV locker room because they weren't real, nobody else was in them, they were set. Mother father, whoever you're talking to is lying to you. I have never been the victim of a rib in my entire life," said Bischoff. [From 52:30 to 53:35]

The Hall of Famer said that he's never been the target of a joke in his pro wrestling career.

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff says he never dressed in the locker room

Eric Bischoff @EBischoff Thank you for all of the great response from the appearance on Raw last night. @mikethemiz @MaryseMizanin and @EdgeRatedR are such great performers, that the hardest part for me was keeping a straight face. #LoveSeeingThatRedLightAgain Thank you for all of the great response from the appearance on Raw last night. @mikethemiz @MaryseMizanin and @EdgeRatedR are such great performers, that the hardest part for me was keeping a straight face. #LoveSeeingThatRedLightAgain

In the same interaction with After 83 Weeks show, Bischoff further stated that he never dressed in the locker room with talent in his 30 years in the pro wrestling business because he's never been a wrestler.

"I have never dressed in a locker room with talent in my entire 30-plus year career, ever, once, because I'm not a wrestler. Never have been. For the largest part of my career when I was getting dressed in dressing rooms I was in management, and for sure I'm not going to dress with the talent when you're management. That's their space. Bull*hit story," said Bischoff. [From 53:36 to 54:07]

Bischoff was also not impressed with certain things that the journalist was telling him and told him off and gave him a different perspective.

