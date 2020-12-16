Eric Bischoff opened up on his latest stint as the Executive Director of SmackDown in an interview with Digital Spy. Bischoff revealed that he had different expectations with regards to the approach when he accepted the job. He expected more autonomy and open-mindedness from the company's executives:

"There was not nearly the autonomy that I was hoping there would be. There wasn't an open mind to new ways of doing things which, either I allowed myself to believe there would be or I was led to believe there would be, I'm not sure which is true even to this day." H/t Digital Spy

However, Eric Bischoff believes that it was not the WWE's fault that his expectations weren't fulfilled, but rather his own fault for letting himself believe otherwise. Eric Bischoff also said that the approach to the show when he was Executive Director was the same, just with different people.

"I would say it was probably me allowing myself to believe something that wasn't true more than being misled, I'll take responsibility for that. But I think there was a little bit of that. There really wasn't a new approach. It was the same approach with different people and it just didn't fit real well." H/t Digital Spy

Eric Bischoff has no hard feelings towards the WWE

Despite his latest role with the WWE not meeting his expectations, Eric Bischoff holds no ill will towards the WWE. He made it clear that there was nothing personal about it, and that he even enjoyed his time there. Eric Bischoff described his time with the WWE to a date as having no 'chemistry'.

"I enjoyed my time in WWE. There was nothing personal about it. I'm not really familiar with dating apps but I can only imagine that some people that use them they look at a profile and go, 'Wow they're going to be perfect for me, let's go out.' Then they go out to dinner and within 20 minutes, they can't wait to get home because the chemistry just isn't there, the expectation and the chemistry kind of disconnect somewhere. So I think that was the case. It was more of a chemistry issue than it was anything else." H/t Digital Spy

Eric Bischoff has a brilliant mind when it comes to making promotions excel. It is a pity that his time with the WWE did not go as he had hoped. Hopefully, if he were to ever return to the role in the future, it will be different.