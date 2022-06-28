"The worst bump in the history of professional wrestling" - WWE legend on Vince McMahon's stunner spot at WrestleMania 38

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently commented on Vince McMahon receiving a Stunner at the hands of Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Last April, at the Show of Shows, Steve Austin looked to roll back the years as he attempted to deliver another classic Stunner to McMahon. However, after a brief physical interaction with Austin, the 76-year-old quickly fell to the floor.

Speaking on the Strictly Business podcast, the former RAW general manager discussed Mr. McMahon taking the iconic move and WWE's decision to bring back Austin for one more match.

"It’s a look back, it’s reliving an experience. So many of the people that were watching WrestleMania were huge fans of ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin, and to see him go out there, and have some fun, and give Vince McMahon what is arguably the worst bump in the history of professional wrestling, as corny as it all was, I loved every second of it and so did a lot of other people." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Although Austin's latest stunner to McMahon may not have been the best fans have ever seen, it was a fun moment nevertheless for the WWE Universe.

Eric Bischoff's reaction to the recent allegations surrounding Vince McMahon

The former chairman of WWE is currently being investigated by the company's board of directors after an alleged misconduct.

Speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff stated that he was shocked after hearing the news.

"I was dumbfounded. Shocked. I can’t imagine anybody felt any differently. Even though it appears to be very temporaneous and not a permanent situation, at least that’s not the way it’s presented or the way I read it, but nonetheless, it’s a big damn deal and it did shock me." (H/T Sportskeeda)

The Wall Street Journal @WSJ WWE’s board is investigating a secret $3 million settlement that longtime CEO Vince McMahon reached with a former employee with whom he allegedly had an affair, according to documents and people familiar on.wsj.com/3QokMry WWE’s board is investigating a secret $3 million settlement that longtime CEO Vince McMahon reached with a former employee with whom he allegedly had an affair, according to documents and people familiar on.wsj.com/3QokMry

Since the investigation was made public, Vince McMahon has been seen on WWE's programming over the past few weeks. It will be interesting to see if he will continue to make more such appearances.

