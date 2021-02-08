Eric Bischoff comments on if Vince McMahon still has "it"

Eric Bischoff and Vince McMahon have had a relationship with lots of ups and downs, starting with their rivalry during Monday Night Wars. Bischoff recently spoke about whether or not Vince McMahon still has "it", when it comes to WWE's booking decisions and business model.

Eric Bischoff has been a part of the wrestling business for 31 years and continues to play an integral part in it. He has worked with several major companies, including WCW, WWE, TNA, AWA, and even had a minor role in AEW.

In an interview with Michael Morales Torres of Lucha Libre Online, Eric Bischoff spoke about his time in WWE and even answered a question regarding whether or not Vince McMahon still had "it". Bischoff said that McMahon is still capable of producing great wrestling.

"Well, I think so. I think so. But I think the WWE business model has become so much more complex. And just the sheer volume of wrestling that WWE produces has changed the creative process dramatically. So, it's hard for me to comment. I certainly think at any given point Vince McMahon can pull a rabbit out of his hat and create something very spectacular. So I think Vince McMahon has clearly his demonstrated a tremendous amount of creative horsepower and intellect."

There have been reports that have surfaced recently that Vince McMahon has not been present for several WWE shows for some time now.

Eric Bischoff's time with WWE

Eric Bischoff is one of the most polarizing figures in wrestling history

Eric Bischoff first started working with WWE back in 2002 following the company's takeover of WCW. He worked with the company from 2002 to 2007, spending three years of his WWE career as General Manager on RAW. He left in 2007 after his contract expired in August.

15 years ago today, Vince McMahon signed Eric Bischoff to be the new RAW General Manager... pic.twitter.com/J1RFe3Lmgl — PWStream (@PWStream) July 15, 2017

Bischoff returned as the Executive Director of SmackDown in 2019. However, this stint did not last very long, as both WWE and Bischoff cited creative differences as the primary issue for this failed partnership.

Eric Bischoff remains one of the greatest on-screen general managers of all time. It would be great to see him return to WWE sometime soon.