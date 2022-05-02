"The only guy I've ever really enjoyed firing" - Eric Bischoff confesses he got joy from releasing a WWE Hall of Famer 

Former WWE RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff has stated that The Honky Tonk Man is the only superstar that he enjoyed firing.

The Honky Tonk Man worked in WCW for a very short span of time. He was signed by the company in 1994 but parted ways soon after he first signed for them. Unlike his time in WWE, he didn't get any runs with a title in the company.

During a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online, former WCW President Eric Bischoff talked about firing The Honky Tonk Man. He went on to add that he really enjoyed the process of firing the star and that he would get as much joy out of firing him if he could do so for the rest of his life.

"It comes back to the only guy I've ever really enjoyed firing. I mean, put a smile on my face. In this moment, when you ask me that question, I'm getting goosebumps, I'm beginning to smile from ear to ear because I had to fire the Honky Tonk Man. I would fire The Honky Tonk Man every single day of every single year for the rest of my life, and I would get just as much joy." (6:30 - 7:05)

When the interviewer mentioned that The Honky Tonk Man was one of the greatest Intercontinental Champions of all time, Bischoff simply said that he was a bad Elvis imitator.

"Who cares, he was a bad Elvis imitator, come on." (7:15 - 7:20)

The Honky Tonk Man and Eric Bischoff were never friends

Jason @jasontholen29 #83Weeks After listening to this weeks edition of @83Weeks that @EBischoff did NOT send The Honky Tonk Man a Christmas card this year After listening to this weeks edition of @83Weeks that @EBischoff did NOT send The Honky Tonk Man a Christmas card this year 😂😂😂 #83Weeks https://t.co/VR9JrSTEfY

Eric Bischoff has previously made his dislike for The Honky Tonk Man known. However, it appears that the star does not know the reason behind the former RAW General Manager's dislike.

“I have no idea. I would hope someday that he would tell someone why, or if he ever wants to say it, and if he doesn’t want everybody to know it, send me a text message or an e-mail and say ‘this is why’. [laughs] You know, of all the people that came through WCW underneath and around him, I still haven’t figured that one out. Obviously, I touched a nerve with him somewhere in my career,'" said The Honky Tonk Man.

The Honky Tonk Man added that from the moment he first met Bischoff, he was not a fan of his gimmick.

Despite his dislike, however, Bischoff still credited the guitar-wielding legend when he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019.

