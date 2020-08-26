Eric Bischoff criticizes WWE ThunderDome; calls out Kevin Dunn

On this week's episode of his 83 Weeks podcast (h/t 411 Mania), Eric Bischoff talked about a variety of things in WWE, but one of the major issues that he pointed out was with the WWE ThunderDome. While talking about WWE's new ThunderDome concept, Eric Bischoff criticized the look of the entrances and talked about the use of lights, blaming Kevin Dunn, the WWE Executive Vice President of Production.

Eric Bischoff on WWE ThunderDome and Kevin Dunn

Eric Bischoff talked about WWE ThunderDome and admitted that he was excited about the concept at first, however, that changed when he saw The Fiend come out and confront Vince McMahon, as he could not concentrate on the actual WWE segment and was more focused on the lights.

"My impression and this is just my taste, but the first entrance – The Fiend when he came out to confront Vince – it was too busy. There was too much going on. There were too many lasers. Now other people may dig it. If you’re younger and you love playing video games and you find yourself on Twitch and you’re immersed in that world, you may have dug that. For me, as I saw Fiend coming out, the use of the lasers and layered lighting almost made his entrance look insignificant compared to the lighting they used to bring him in. It was too much. It didn’t add to The Fiend’s character. For me, it took away. I probably would’ve looked at that and said ‘I love all of this, I know we have all this potential, I know we can open up with these crazy lights you would probably only see in a Vegas show, but this is a dark, eerie character.’ Let’s not make it as busy and bright. There were little things like that.”

Eric Bischoff went on to call out Kevin Dunn for the manner in which lights were being used by him during WWE segments.

“Kevin Dunn, if you’re listening to this, I know you’re not. But if you read anything or hear me referencing this, man, I know you’ve got those laser lights bro, but it doesn’t mean you have to use them so much.”