Eric Bischoff gives WWE Hall of Famer credit for coming up with the term "New World Order"

At the height of the Monday Night Wars against WWE, WCW's biggest weapon was a faction called the nWo (New World Order). The New World Order consisted of some of the biggest names in wrestling at the time, including the legendary Hulk Hogan.

The faction to this day remains one of the most iconic groups in wrestling history. However, only recently did Eric Bischoff learn that WWE Hall of Famer Larry Zbyszko came up with the term "New World Order."

During the latest episode of the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff conducted a watch-along of the WCW Nitro go-home show for Bash at the Beach 1996. During the watch-along, Bischoff observed that Larry Zbyszko, while calling the show, said the term "New World Order" to describe The Outsiders (Kevin Nash and Scott Hall).

"This is the first time in well over three years of doing this podcast where I am legitimately and pleasantly surprised at something, I had not heard that until this show. I have heard people make reference to ‘Ya well Larry Zybysko mentioned New World Order before Bash at the Beach,’ and I thought well maybe it’s one of those stories that float around wrestling because I didn’t remember hearing it. Clearly, I did. Undoubtedly I did." Eric Bischoff continued, "Consciously I didn’t say ‘Oh, that’s a good idea, we’re going to use that,’ but right here, right now, I want to clarify and correct by the way, 25 years of unintentional misinformation on my part. I didn’t know where it came from, it evidently made its way into my subconscious after hearing Larry use it first. I’m giving credit where credit is due here." [h/t WrestlingInc]

Eric Bischoff has been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

Eric Bischoff's contributions to the wrestling industry are exceptional. Alongside Vince McMahon, he pushed pro wrestling to a new level during the late 90s and early 2000s with the Monday Night Wars.

Despite WWE winning the ratings war, Bischoff remained a prominent figure in wrestling and was even brought to work for WWE on multiple occasions. He got inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year:

What do you make of Bischoff's discovery about Larry Zbyszko coming up with the term, "New World Order"? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

