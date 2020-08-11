Eric Bischoff on watching Tony Khan during AEW Dynamite

Eric Bischoff has has opened up on his thoughts about AEW President Tony Khan. The former WCW President made his first AEW appearance last week during the Chris Jericho verusu Orange Cassidy "Super Wednesday Debate" on AEW Dynamite as the special guest moderator.

This marked Eric Bischoff's first appearance on TNT in nearly 20 years since being a prominent figure both behind the scenes and in front of the camera on WCW Monday Nitro on TNT during the 1990s.

During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff heaped praise on AEW President Tony Khan after observing Khan backstage during the production of AEW Dynamite:

"That was really interesting, while I was standing backstage getting ready for the segment, I was within earshot of Tony when he was at the Gorilla position on monitors and couldn't help but hear him talk to somebody in the truck. Tony is into this. Tony is not just the guy with the cheque book that's a big fan, Tony is the guy with the cheque book who's a big fan who's also a good producer and more importantly loves producing, therein lies the magic." (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

Former WCW President praises the current AEW President

When reflecting on his debut AEW appearance as the special guest moderator during AEW Dynamite, Eric Bischoff would continue to praise Tony Khan during the podcast.

Bischoff was quick to point out Tony Khan's passion and intelligence when it comes to professional wrestling:

"He's obviously a very intelligent and experienced business man, but when you have passion and you like producing and you're willing to grab it by the balls as opposed to putting someone in that position and hoping they are going to do the work you want them to do. What he lacks in experience, he more than makes up for in passion, intelligence and enjoyment of what he's doing and taking control over it. He has a lot more control of it than what I assumed." (h/t to Wrestling Inc.)

