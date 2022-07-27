Eric Bischoff opens up on WWE's media rights, fires shots at renowned wrestling journalist (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently spoke about the company's upcoming renewals with FOX and USA Network.

WWE signed a multi-million dollar five-year deal with FOX back in October 2019 to air SmackDown every Friday on the network. In another landmark agreement, the company extended its contract with USA Network to continue airing Monday Night RAW on the NBC Universal Network.

Speaking in an exclusive with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bischoff said that he did not want to predict the future of the media deals since a lot could change in the two years still remaining for the renewal.

"Who knows? First of all, when you say media rights are up soon, two years is like forever in the entertainment industry. So much can happen obviously. Just look at what has happened in the last six months that could potentially affect media rights and all that. So I have no prediction. And part of the reason I don't have any prediction is I'm not in the business anymore. I don't know what the current market conditions are, particularly with regard to content and licensing fees." (From 3:58 - 4:30)

Bischoff also fired shots at Dave Meltzer, suggesting that most of his reports were inaccurate.

"For me to have an opinion would be like Dave Meltzer. Talking about c**p you don't know nothing about. I can make myself sound really smart, I really could because I've been in the industry long enough to wrap up an opinion with a bunch of buzzwords and facts," Bischoff added. "It would really just be BS. So I have no predictions." (From 4:33 - 5:00)

WWE may be moving to a TV-14 rating

Andrew Zarian of F4W Online recently announced that WWE would be returning to a TV-14 rating, marking the end of the PG Era.

The effective date for the change was July 18, however, the shift is still not official. Recent reports suggest that the company is holding off on the move for a later date.

Chaoscww @chaoscww I Really Hope WWE Finally Goes Back To TV 14 Again After Summerslam It Would Be Interesting To See Raw Smackdown And NXT 2.0 With A TV 14 Rating Too I Really Hope WWE Finally Goes Back To TV 14 Again After Summerslam It Would Be Interesting To See Raw Smackdown And NXT 2.0 With A TV 14 Rating Too https://t.co/Qx7Kv7k1Jk

Do you think the recent change in ratings will impact WWE's media deals? Sound off in the comments below.

