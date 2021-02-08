Eric Bischoff on "ego and difficulty working" with some WCW and WWE stars

Eric Bischoff talked about the egos that he had to deal with when he was in WCW and how it existed in WWE as well. Bischoff, who was the head of WCW for a long time in the 90s, said that with the amount of star power that he had in the company, there were bound to be some egos.

Eric Bischoff was President of WCW and was in charge of the company when the company defeated WWE in the Monday Night Wars in the 90s.

While speaking to Lucha Libre Online's Michael Morales Torres, Eric Bischoff discussed dealing with "top-level talent" and their egos.

"Yes, I mean that's always the case in WCW and WWE. I think any time you're dealing with top-level talent, particularly when you have a lot of top level talent on the roster like we did. We had Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Sting, Lex Luger, Randy Savage, Roddy Piper and Ultimate Warrior as you mentioned. Bill Goldberg certainly became a top-level star during that period of time. So we had not just one or two major stars. We had 10 or 12 major stars. And when you have that much talent and that much star power along with it comes ego and difficulty working with them. But that was just that was the price I had to pay."

Bischoff was a part of WWE as a talent after the end of WCW, and later took up the Executive Director role on SmackDown.

Eric Bischoff says he didn't take talent from WWE

Numerous Superstars jumped ship from WWE to WCW in the mid-90s, but Eric Bischoff argues that he didn't take talent from WWE.

On this day 24 years ago, @HulkHogan turned his back on #WCW & all his Hulkamaniacs, joining @RealKevinNash & Scott Hall as the “third man,” forming what became the #nWo!



pic.twitter.com/t8Cox2UY3I — 83 Weeks (@83Weeks) July 7, 2020

In the same interview with Lucha Libre Online, Bischoff said that Hulk Hogan was not signed with WWE when WCW signed him, while Scott Hall and Kevin Nash were unhappy in WWE.