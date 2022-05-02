"I'm a realist" - Eric Bischoff on if he'll ever work for WWE or AEW full time

Eric Bischoff recently commented on why he wouldn't accept a full-time role in WWE or AEW if it was offered to him.

The WWE Hall of Famer served as the Executive Producer and Senior Vice President of WCW before the company went defunct. He is also the first-ever General Manager of Monday Night RAW.

Speaking to Michael Dagger of Lucha Libre Online, Eric Bischoff stated that he has no plans on working for WWE or AEW on a full-time basis, as he's happy with his life right now.

"No. [laughs] Look, I'm a realist, as much as I enjoy performing and getting up in front of the camera, I'm always grateful to put my toe in the water and make an appearance. That ship has sailed, brother. That's in my rearview mirror. I'm grateful for it, I'm happy to get up every morning and look at my rearview mirror and think about the things that I've been able to do, but I'm fortunate to not feel so connected to it that I have to have that back in my life. I'm really happy doing what I do," Bischoff said. [2:10-2:46]

Eric Bischoff on if he would accept a job in creative

The WWE Hall of Famer is the man behind WCW's New World Order, one of the greatest factions in the history of wrestling. Coming up with creative ideas for a major company wouldn't be something new to him.

However, Eric Bischoff stated in the same interview that he wouldn't accept a role as a backstage creative either if it was offered to him.

"No, it sounds fun and it is fun because the creative process is a blast when it's a healthy one. But, that's two full-time jobs because you're not only working while you're working, but you're thinking while you're not working and you're imagining and it's hard to turn and switch off if you're really good at it and passionate about it. I've done my best work at 3 o'clock in the morning in my sleep but I wake up with an idea. And as cool as that sounds, it's fatiguing as hell. I'm good where I'm at brother." [2:50-3:30]

Eric Bischoff made his on-screen WWE return in December last year on an episode of RAW. He was the wedding officiant for The Miz and Maryse's vowel renewal ceremony.

