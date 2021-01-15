Eric Bischoff explains a big weakness of Brock Lesnar (Exclusive) 

The WWE fans haven't seen Brock Lesnar on TV since WrestleMania 36, and there are no updates on when the Beast Incarnate, who is presently a free agent, may make his return.

Despite his absence, Brock Lesnar's name continues to be discussed in professional wrestling for many reasons. This time, Eric Bischoff used Brock Lesnar as an example while talking about an effective relationship between a manager and a Superstar.

Eric Bischoff was interviewed exclusively by SK Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, and the veteran wrestling personality was asked whether he'd be interested in managing a particular wrestler.

Bischoff admitted that he never thought about the possibility of taking up a managerial role before explaining what a manager brings to the table.

Brock Lesnar's strength wasn't necessarily his microphone skills: Eric Bischoff on the Beast Incarnate's weakness

Bischoff was quick to highlight Brock Lesnar's case, as the former WWE Champion will forever be remembered for his alliance with Paul Heyman.

Eric Bischoff said that Brock Lesnar is arguably one of the best in-ring performers given his size, technical ability, and credibility as a bonafide Heavyweight Champion. However, Bischoff noted that Brock Lesnar's microphone work was not a strength, and that's where Paul Heyman stepped in.

Bischoff had the following to say:

"Take Brock Lesnar, for example. There isn't anybody better inside of the ring, especially given his size and everything else; there isn't a better heavyweight champion in the world in terms of credibility and technical skill, and the ability to do amazing things in the ring. But, Brock Lesnar's strength wasn't necessarily his microphone skills. And that's where Paul Heyman came in."

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman.

The Beast Incarnate's advocate helped make Brock Lesnar's stories more dramatic and entertaining. Bischoff concluded by saying that Paul Heyman managing Brock Lesnar made complete sense as they complimented each other really well.

"Paul Heyman could tell a story in a much more effective, entertaining, and dramatic way than Brock Lesnar could. So, having Paul Heyman as the advocate, as he likes to be called, for Brock Lesnar makes a tremendous amount of sense."

While Brock Lesnar has had a handful of impressive moments on the microphone, the former Universal Champion promo work has always been considered a weakness. Paul Heyman has enhanced Brock Lesnar's character over the years, and he is currently doing the same with Roman Reigns.

