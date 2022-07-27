WWE legend gives honest take on Triple H becoming the company's new head of creative 

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has shared his opinion on Triple H's appointment as the company's new head of creative.

Following Vince McMahon's retirement last Friday, fans wondered who would take his place as the creative head of the promotion. On Monday, the company announced that The Game would take up the high-profile role.

Speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff stated that there might not be a drastic change in the promotion's programming straightaway. However, WWE stories may become more consistent under the new administration.

"Is it likely they’re gonna pick up where Vince left off, or is it more likely there’s gonna be a different approach that’s gonna make it a whole lot more functional and easier on the creative team that will, within the relative short-term in 60 or 90 days, I think you’re gonna start seeing a lot better creative."

He further spoke about the potential direction for WWE's product:

"Nothing drastic, or nothing that’s gonna make people go ‘oh wow, I can’t believe they’re doing that.’ Not that, but I think you’re gonna see consistency in story because that’s what’s lacking right now." (H/T 411Mania)

The first show under Hunter's charge aired live from Madison Square Garden this past Monday and featured some exciting action.

Former WWE personality praises Triple H's business acumen

News of the 14-time World Champion's new career move has been met with positive reactions from the pro wrestling fraternity.

Earlier this week, ex-WWE commentator Jonathan Coachman shared his thoughts regarding Triple H taking over creative services in the company.

"I respect HHH. Dealing with him in 2017-2018 he relates really well to talent. Has a great “wrestling” mind so knows how to do story arcs. And will put the right talent on the mic who can verbally get over. Which has been lost." (H/T Twitter)

The Game has a proven track record in NXT for producing compelling storylines. It would be interesting to see if WWE programming will benefit from Hunter stepping into his new role.

What are your thoughts on Bischoff's opinion of WWE's potential future storylines? Let us know in the comments section below.

