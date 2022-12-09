Eric Bischoff gives his honest opinion on "special" matches in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff made a loud statement about cinematic matches hosted by the company.

The wrestling veteran has been in the industry since 1986. From WCW's Vice President of Wrestling Operations to the General Manager of RAW, Eric Bischoff has witnessed everything as an on-screen personality.

Hence, compared to WWE in the 90s, the Hall of Famer has a keen eye for cinematic storytelling matches. For example, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Eric Bischoff paid close attention to cinematic battles.

While Bischoff does not consider the pandemic era a high point in pro wrestling history, he enjoyed one aspect of it, as he revealed on his Strictly Business podcast.

"I loved the cinematic matches. Unfortunately, I think because now it's a lot easier just to do your stuff in the arena, and that's traditionally what everybody does, but I would love to see a cinematic match happen once or twice a year, perhaps at WrestleMania or at another big event because I do think it's taking the genre and its storytelling and emotion-creating elements to an entirely different level," Bischoff claimed. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

WWE Hall of Famer believes that having cinematic matches in a venue is easier when exceptional talent knows how to manipulate the audience and get them to react the way they want, and then feed back and forth.

He also believes that using cinematic matches to elevate storytelling visually and audibly is the next big step forward in the industry.

Eric Bischoff disclosed the challenges faced in bringing WCW to Canada

Speaking of special matches, WWE will organize next year's Elimination Chamber in Canada. In today's wrestling world, companies like WWE and AEW visit the country several times a year.

However, the Hall of Famer stated in an exclusive interview with Fightful that bringing WCW to Canada was extremely expensive and difficult to pull off.

According to WCW legend, it was previously difficult for the promotion to travel to Canada because of immigration and DUI officials. World Championship Wrestling has only made a few trips to Canada in its 13-year history.

"I understand it, and I think it's great, but when we want to do business in Canada, we have to pay the price," Bischoff said. [H/T - Fightful]

Since Eric Bischoff's WCW had to serve as a formality with the country's Athletic Commission, they had to pay the price in terms of business.

