Eric Bischoff pays touching tribute to Pat Patterson

This morning, WWE and the wrestling world in general lost a legend of the sport in Hall of Famer Pat Patterson. The first-ever Intercontinental Champion, and the man who helped create and book countless Royal Rumbles over the last several decades, has sadly passed away.

Since the sad news, the professional wrestling world has come together on social media to share stories and tributes to Pat Patterson. Former WCW President and WWE talent Eric Bischoff took to Twitter this morning to share memories of his friend.

"Saddened to hear the news about Pat Patterson. Coming to WWE in 2002 was a "unique" situation. Pat was one of the first to go out of his way and genuinely make me feel at home. We shared many hours, stories, and yes a cocktail or 2. RIP Pat. You did it your way."

Eric Bischoff remembers Pat Patterson

Later on today, Bischoff took to his Facebook account to talk about Pat Patterson. He not only offered a beautiful photograph of the two men together, but posted another heartfelt message towards his good friend.

"RIP Mr. Patterson. I will miss your friendship, your stories, and most of all your infectious laugh. No one has or ever will come close to your ability to tell a story in or out of the ring. See ya down the road my friend."

Everyone here at SK Wrestling is extremely saddened by the passing of Pat Patterson. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this trying time.

What are your favorite Pat Patterson memories? Which moments in his career can you reflect upon today that make you smile? Let us know in the comments section below and share your feelings on the legend that is Pat Patterson.