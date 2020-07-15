Eric Bischoff praises AEW TNT Championship concept 

Most pro wrestling fans love to make the comparison between AEW and WCW. A nostalgia factor was part of the company's rise in the pro wrestling industry and has held them in good stead over the last year or so.

Interestingly, Eric Bishoff and Tony Khan did AEW Fight For The Fallen Preview on the AEW Channel.

Eric Bischoff praises the AEW TNT Championship

Tony Khan explained to Eric Bischoff that the title's concept was to build on the partnership between AEW and TNT. It was also a way to get around the idea of a TV title. Bischoff seemed to like the approach and said:

"If that was the intent to instead of doing a TV title, which really hasn't meant a lot over the decades and to try and reinvent that title and brand or co-brand with your television partner makes a ton of sense."

Bischoff also warned Tony Khan that sometimes having too many belts can be distracting for the audience. With that said, he maintained that the TNT Championship is a smart idea.

You can watch the segment at 1:08:54 in the video below

