"It's rewarding to see" - Eric Bischoff praises legend for locker room commitment in WCW

In a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff praised wrestling legend Sting for arriving to WCW events in a timely fashion.

Bischoff is well versed in locker room dynamics, having famously played a huge role in WCW as an authority figure both in front of and behind the camera. He also filled the role of RAW General Manager for WWE in the early 2000s.

During an "Ask Eric Anything" segment on his latest podcast episode, the man with wrestling's most villainous grin explained how the former World Champion Sting would often be the first person to arrive in the locker room in WCW. Bischoff would then go on to explain the dynamic backstage in the promotion:

"I didn't expect anyone to show up early. When it happened, it was exciting because it just shows commitment. That's always fun to see. It's rewarding to see. But of the top talent, Sting was always there either on time or early. I always respected that." Bischoff stated.

He continued:

"As you get farther up the roster food chain, typically people showing up on time became less and less frequent. Let's put it that way. And there were some that would historically show up late. Hulk Hogan showed up late all the time."

Bischoff went on to talk about how it was the younger talent that typically showed up early or on time. He commented that he would applaud the effort of those younger guys as they were trying to get noticed.

Both Eric Bischoff and Sting have made waves in the wrestling world lately

Sting and his ally Darby Allin

Advertisement

Sting and Eric Bischoff have featured prominently in the world of wrestling in the past couple of months. The latter was a recent inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame. Meanwhile, the man they call Sting has been a highlight of AEW television since his debut for the company.

Sting has aligned himself with another popular, face-painted act in Darby Allin. The duo have since formed an apprentice/mentor role, with Sting playing the overseer to Allin.

Allin has gone on to great success with the Stinger in his corner. The young AEW star has held the TNT title for an impressive reign that currently holds the spot for the longest reign in the belt's history.