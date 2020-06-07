Eric Bischoff provides candid thoughts about WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

In 2002, Vince McMahon did the unthinkable and introduced Eric Bischoff as the General Manager for WWE RAW. The WWE Universe was shocked to see two bitter rivals such as McMahon and Bischoff shake hands with grins on their faces. Eric Bischoff made WWE RAW a can't miss show while he was in charge. He played the role of the heel GM perfect to the tee. Vince McMahon saw the potential in Eric Bischoff and made sure that Bischoff would align with him.

Eric Bischoff on WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

In an interview with talkSPORT, Eric Bischoff discussed multiple topics. He also shared his views on Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. During his interview with the website, the former WWE RAW General Manager spoke about Vince McMahon and what he thinks of him. This is what Eric Bischoff had to say,

“I certainly admired and envied Vince’s ability to manage and organise and operate his company in such an efficient way. When I say tightly controlled I don’t mean that to sound negatively. When you’ve got thousands of employees and you’re producing content for all around the world and you’re dealing with as many different moving pieces as the WWE does, to be able to have as much positive control over all of the elements that are involved in that is admirable. It exists in other corporations as well, but I got to see it first-hand in WWE. So I did envy it in a way and admire it, probably a little bit of both.”

In 2019, Eric Bischoff was assigned the role of Executive Director of SmackDown. He was later released from the role and spoke about that too. You can read about that here.

Apart from his stint in WWE, Bischoff is known for the many roles he played in WCW. He is also credited for giving the world one of its greatest factions, the nWo. After spending some time in WWE, Bischoff head to Impact Wrestling for four years until 2014, before returning to WWE in 2016.