  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Eric Bischoff reacts to Vince McMahon's Hulk Hogan tribute

Eric Bischoff reacts to Vince McMahon's Hulk Hogan tribute

By Danny Hart
Modified Jul 26, 2025 21:35 GMT
Vince McMahon (left) and Hulk Hogan (right) [Image Credit: wwe.com]
Vince McMahon (left) and Hulk Hogan (right) [Image Credit: wwe.com]

Vince McMahon paid respect to Hulk Hogan with a classy message on X after the WWE icon's passing at the age of 71. During his latest podcast episode, former WCW President Eric Bischoff praised McMahon for posting about The Hulkster.

Ad

McMahon presented Hogan as WWE's marquee attraction when the company became a global juggernaut in the 1980s. In a rare online post, the 79-year-old described the two-time Hall of Famer as "the greatest WWE Superstar of ALL TIME."

Bischoff said on his 83 Weeks podcast that Hogan never badmouthed McMahon after joining WWE's then-rivals WCW in 1994. He also made it clear how much the post would have meant to his close friend.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"He was always very respectful to Vince, and I knew that they were gonna remain friends no matter what," Bischoff stated. "I'm glad that Vince came out and said that. I know it would mean a lot to Hulk, and it meant a lot to me, frankly, because that was great." [27:17 – 27:36]

Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here

youtube-cover
Ad

In recent months, Bischoff worked closely with Hulk Hogan on Real American Freestyle (RAF). The new wrestling league is due to host its first event on August 30.

Eric Bischoff defends WWE's Hulk Hogan tribute

The July 25 episode of SmackDown opened with a 10-bell salute and video package to honor Hulk Hogan.

Ad

A fan posted on the 83 Weeks YouTube channel that the "insanely disrespectful" tribute should have lasted for the entire show. However, Eric Bischoff disagreed and said WWE did a good job:

"I think what WWE did for Hulk was amazing, but, more importantly, I know for a fact, as I'm sitting here, Hulk appreciated that. He loved it, so don't be so hard on people that are trying to do the right thing." [1:12:23 – 1:12:44]
Ad

Earlier in the episode, Bischoff revealed how he found out about Hogan's passing.

Please credit 83 Weeks and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

About the author
Danny Hart

Danny Hart

Twitter icon

Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.

Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.

Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.

When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts.

Know More

A former writer on why John Cena's heel turn has flopped HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Danny Hart
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications