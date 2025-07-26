Eric Bischoff reacts to Vince McMahon's Hulk Hogan tribute

Vince McMahon paid respect to Hulk Hogan with a classy message on X after the WWE icon's passing at the age of 71. During his latest podcast episode, former WCW President Eric Bischoff praised McMahon for posting about The Hulkster.McMahon presented Hogan as WWE's marquee attraction when the company became a global juggernaut in the 1980s. In a rare online post, the 79-year-old described the two-time Hall of Famer as &quot;the greatest WWE Superstar of ALL TIME.&quot;Bischoff said on his 83 Weeks podcast that Hogan never badmouthed McMahon after joining WWE's then-rivals WCW in 1994. He also made it clear how much the post would have meant to his close friend.&quot;He was always very respectful to Vince, and I knew that they were gonna remain friends no matter what,&quot; Bischoff stated. &quot;I'm glad that Vince came out and said that. I know it would mean a lot to Hulk, and it meant a lot to me, frankly, because that was great.&quot; [27:17 – 27:36]In recent months, Bischoff worked closely with Hulk Hogan on Real American Freestyle (RAF). The new wrestling league is due to host its first event on August 30.Eric Bischoff defends WWE's Hulk Hogan tributeThe July 25 episode of SmackDown opened with a 10-bell salute and video package to honor Hulk Hogan.A fan posted on the 83 Weeks YouTube channel that the &quot;insanely disrespectful&quot; tribute should have lasted for the entire show. However, Eric Bischoff disagreed and said WWE did a good job:&quot;I think what WWE did for Hulk was amazing, but, more importantly, I know for a fact, as I'm sitting here, Hulk appreciated that. He loved it, so don't be so hard on people that are trying to do the right thing.&quot; [1:12:23 – 1:12:44]Earlier in the episode, Bischoff revealed how he found out about Hogan's passing.Please credit 83 Weeks and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.