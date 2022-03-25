"He understood the psychology better than anyone." - WCW Personality on Scott Hall

Former WCW boss Eric Bischoff has given his opinion on the late WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall during a recent interview.

Hall recently passed away at the age of 63 following complications stemming from his hip surgery. After suffering three heart attacks after the procedure, he was placed on life support until his family arrived.

Bischoff is no stranger to Hall and his work. Along with Kevin Nash and Hollywood Hulk Hogan, he was responsible for surging WCW Monday Nitro ratings in the late 1990s.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Eric spoke about Hall's impact on the wrestling world and his in-ring talent, praising his psychology in particular.

"Scott was capable of doing the smallest gesture and making it mean so much. Whether that was a hand gesture or a look or a pause, he mastered the art of nuanced storytelling. He understood the psychology of a story better than anyone I’ve ever spent time with creatively."

Sports Illustrated @SInow



–– Eric Bischoff on Scott Hall



More from trib.al/1bH6tbr “He mastered the art of nuanced storytelling.”–– Eric Bischoff on Scott HallMore from @JustinBarrasso “He mastered the art of nuanced storytelling.”–– Eric Bischoff on Scott Hall More from @JustinBarrasso: trib.al/1bH6tbr https://t.co/mBgvyBSO9R

Both Bischoff and Hall would work and appear on and off for World Championship Wrestling until WWE bought out the company in 2001.

Eric Bischoff looks back at Scott Hall's WCW debut

Scott Hall was the first member of the iconic nWo faction to debut on WCW television in May 1996. The Bad Guy's arrival proved to be one of the most defining moments of the Monday Night War, in which WWE RAW went up against WCW Nitro in a rating war.

"In the big picture, that moment achieved what we were looking to do, which was to be different. That was my goal with Nitro—make it different than anyone had ever seen before from a creative perspective. I wanted to introduce stories and characters in a way that it felt cutting edge—like having someone come out of the crowd. And involving a performer like Scott made it turn out to be magic.” he added

Rasslin' History 101 @WrestlingIsKing Reposting this one from a couple years:Scott Hall and Kevin Nash begin "The Hostile Takeover" of WCW at Bash at the Beach '96. Reposting this one from a couple years:Scott Hall and Kevin Nash begin "The Hostile Takeover" of WCW at Bash at the Beach '96. https://t.co/ozlApIHPhH

His debut also allowed several prominent stars to crossover to WCW. For example, Kevin Nash made his debut on Nitro on June 10th of that same year. He and Hall became known as The Outsiders.

Hall has had massive influence among his peers and later generations of superstars. He will be remembered for all his contributions to the business of pro wrestling.

What do you think about Eric's comments? What is your favorite Scott Hall memory? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

A former WWE Superstar discusses Bray Wyatt's current status here.

Edited by Angana Roy