WWE Legend Eric Bischoff details why some parts of wrestling "bores the s**t" out of him

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently shared why certain aspects of wrestling today frustrate him.

Bischoff has been working in the wrestling business for over 25 years, and throughout that time his creative methods as the executive producer of WCW helped usher in a new era of wrestling on television.

Speaking on the podcast, Strictly Business, the former RAW General manager stated that what particular features on WWE TV today irritate him the most.

"You bore the s**t out of me with your backstage promos and your stand-up mic segments. There’s just nothing happening in those segments. There’s no narrative most of the time in those segments that do anything other than disengage me,” he said. “That’s true in WWE, it’s true in AEW … Some of the people that are doing stand-up promos shouldn’t be doing them … I would use that. I’d make my non-wrestling segments — I’d find ways to make them more interesting." H/T Wrestling Inc

Since taking a step back from the wrestling scene in 2014, Bischoff has made sporadic appearances in both WWE and AEW.

Eric Bischoff on part time talent stealing full time Superstar's spots

A common criticism of WWE in recent years has been the ever-growing theme of part-time stars like Goldberg and Brock Lesnar stealing the spotlight from performers who perform week in and week out for the company.

During a recent edition of Strictly Business, Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on the matter.

"There’s nothing wrong with giving a spot like that, a moment like that, using a character like Steve Austin, or John Cena, or Rock, or Hulk Hogan when he could do it, or Undertaker when he was doing it, or ‘insert anybody’s name here’ that’s done it in the past. There’s nothing wrong with giving that to the fans, and it’s not taking anything away from anybody on the roster. It really isn’t, it’s just how you look at it." H/T Wrestling Inc

With Bischoff's words in mind, it can be argued that the use of part-time performers is beneficial as it excites both the fans as well as enabling a current star to heighten their popularity by working with a legend.

