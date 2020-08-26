Eric Bischoff made an appearance on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted with Chris Featherstone, and in yet another interesting show, he touched upon many aspects of WWE and pro wrestling.

Eric Bischoff was asked about angles that were too controversial for WWE and which were scrapped. He revealed that he did not know of anything that was scrapped because he was not a part of the creative process.

Bischoff detailed the most controversial angle that he was in while in WWE, and revealed how that could never happen presently in WWE.

Eric Bischoff on controversial WWE angles

"There was nothing that was ever scrapped, that I know of. I wasn't involved in the creative process when I was a talent there. Maybe something had been in the works or developed and presented to a network and the network said "no" - I don't know. I think the most controversial thing that I did when I was there - you couldn't do it today. You couldn't do the hot lesbian action. It would be inappropriate, you will get crucified in the media, and probably deservedly so. That's probably something that I did back then and we all kind of went "yeah, yeah, that's wrestling". But you could never do this now. "

When asked about who pitched that idea, Bischoff said that he didn't know as he was not involved in the creative process.