Eric Bischoff gives the exact number of times Hulk Hogan used his power of creative control in WCW

There have been multiple rumors throughout history about how Hulk Hogan would misuse his creative control in WCW. Many superstars in WCW felt that Hogan was in cahoots with Eric Bischoff and always got exactly what he wanted.

Some of the heavily criticized angles in WCW, including the finger poke of doom, had Hulk Hogan involved. Hogan defeated Kevin Nash merely by hitting him with a finger and Nash laid down for the Hulkster to pick up the win and become the WCW Champion.

Speaking on WrestleSlam podcast, Eric Bischoff rubbished rumors of Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash misusing their creative control in WCW. Bischoff admitted that Hogan did have a clause of creative control in his contract but that he only used it once during his entire tenure in WCW:

“Hulk Hogan had creative control and he only used it once. So, the creative control issue was not an issue, even though people like to talk about it and it’s part of the narrative, so I know there’s a lot of narrative and a lot of people have reported that there was creative control and none of those people know what the f–k they’re talking about, to be honest with you. So it didn’t create an issue,'' said Bischoff.

Eric Bischoff reveals if Kevin Nash and Scott Hall had any creative control like Hulk Hogan

The former WCW honcho also spoke about how much creative control the other nWo members like Kevin Nash and Scott Hall had. Surprisingly, he said that they did not have any creative control. He did admit that their contracts allowed them 'meaningful consultation' but, unlike Hulk Hogan, they could not alter creative plans:

''To clarify, they did have language in their agreement that gave them meaningful consultation. Meaning they were guaranteed to have a conversation with me and it would have been a meaningful conversation, but a meaningful conversation and creative control or two different things, And they did not have creative control,'' said Bischoff.

There have been many backstage stories where superstars complained that a few top names in WCW controlled the entire creative direction of the show. This purported issue resulted in other superstars not getting the spotlight.