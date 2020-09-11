Roman Reigns sent the WWE Universe into a frenzy when he returned at WWE SummerSlam after the main event had ended. The Big Dog made his return to WWE TV after four long months and speared both The Fiend and Braun Strowman at the PPV. While the fans roared and broke Twitter after Roman Reigns' return and heel turn, Eric Bischoff spoke about what could have made it better.

Eric Bischoff on Roman Reigns' return

Eric Bischoff spoke about the current landscape of WWE on the After 83 Weeks Podcast. The former Executive Director of SmackDown spoke about Roman Reigns' current run.

When Eric Bischoff was asked about Roman Reigns' heel turn, he seemed excited about the fresh change but spotted one issue from the Big Dog's return.

“What are my thoughts? Glad, number one. I think it was much needed for Roman and for WWE. And to hopefully create some fresh new storylines that feel very unique from what we’ve been watching for the last year or two. Which is always why something like this is appealing, right? Because it’s kind of like, in a way, you’re kind of wiping the slate clean, you know? And all things are possible. So for that, I like it.” (h/t 411mania.com)

Eric Bischoff was the former Executive Director of WWE SmackDown. But he was released of his duties in less than six months because Bruce Prichard had replaced him.

After his return at WWE SummerSlam, Roman Reigns was instantly injected into the Universal Championship picture. On the episode of WWE SmackDown before Payback, Paul Heyman was shown beside Roman Reigns.

At Payback, Roman Reigns challenged The Fiend for the Universal Championship in a Triple Threat Match that involved Braun Strowman as well. The Big Dog won the match at WWE Payback, thus beginning his second reigns as Universal Champion.

On last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, a Fatal Fourway was held to determine Roman Reigns' next challenger. Before the match, Big E was replaced with Jey Uso, who went on to win the encounter. Now, at Clash Of Champions, Jey Uso will go one on one with Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.