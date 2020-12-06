One of the most surprising things to happen in WWE in 2020 is Roman Reigns' heel turn, which took the WWE Universe by surprise. The Tribal Chief, as he calls himself, has shown a different side of himself since turning heel, one that fans had been asking for a long time.

The Roman Reigns storyline is one of the most exciting in WWE currently, and the company has made it a compelling storyline that has got fans invested in the product.

Eric Bischoff on Roman Reigns' heel turn

Former SmackDown Executive Director Eric Bischoff recently spoke about Roman Reigns' heel turn and praised WWE's decision to do it. But he revealed that he feels bad for Roman Reigns while speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast.

"I'm glad (the heel turn). I think it was much needed for Roman (Reigns) and WWE, to hopefully create some fresh new storylines that feel very unique from what we've been watching for the last year or two - which is always why something like this is appealing, right? It's kind of like, in a way, you're kind of wiping the slate clean and all things are possible. For that, I like it. Part of me feels bad for Roman because a massive heel turn like that, without the advantage of the reaction of a live crowd, leaving a lot of equity on the table... you have no choice, I'm not saying it was an option. But it's unfortunate that it had to happen now instead of last fall or last spring or last winter, when you would've had the magnitude of power, probably 3-4 times the energy that you've got of watching people on digital. It would've been helpful for the heel turn, probably provided a much stronger foundation."

Bishoff said that Roman Reigns having Paul Heyman alongside him is a good thing and stated that he didn't feel that Reigns' problem prior to the heel turn wasn't his ability to cut a promo, which he feels the Universal Champion does well. He finished by stating that it's a "great thing overall" but said that it would've been better if it had happened with fans in the arena.

The former SmackDown Executive Director said that fans need to give it some time before they pass comments on Roman Reigns' heel turn.

