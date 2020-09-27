Eric Bischoff reveals his frustrations with the WCW Magazine and it's lack of revenue

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff has discussed his annoyance with the WCW Magazine during his time as Executive Producer and President of World Championship Wrestling.

Back in the 1990s, wrestling magazines were hugely popular and in demand from professional wrestling fans around the world. WWE saw huge popularity in the WWE and RAW magazine during this period of time, with Vince Russo as the editor of both publications.

During a recent episode of Eric Bischoff's 83 Weeks podcast, the former Executive Director of Friday Night SmackDown opened up on his frustration with the WCW magazine. Bischoff stated that the WCW magazine did not generate a large amount of revenue and required WCW to manage storylines around the publication:

"For me, the magazine was more a pain in the a** than anything else, trying to coordinate stories to make sure that things were along the same timelines was a real challenge. To me, it wasn't worth it. The magazine was a real pain in my ass. I didn't want the magazine; it had never generated revenue. It might of been my #5 or #6 on the list of things I wanted to make go away." (h/t Wrestling INC)

This is what a “war” looks like. https://t.co/NWqINqBu9Z — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) September 11, 2020

Eric Bischoff asks "why do you need a magazine?"

Continuing to discuss his frustration with the WCW magazine in the 1990s, Eric Bischoff revealed why WCW kept the magazine in publication, despite it not being a revenue leader.

Eric Bischoff revealed that the magazine continued to be produced because the company had always published a magazine. In addition, their main competitors, such as WWE, also had a magazine:

"Nobody came to me and said, 'here's why it's not making any money and here's how we're going to change that.' That conversation never happened. Nobody had the answer as to why or how -- they just wanted to keep doing it, because we've always done that and we need a magazine. Why do you need a magazine? WWF has a magazine." (h/t Wrestling INC)