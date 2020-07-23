Eric Bischoff reveals he wasn't given an office when he returned to WWE in 2019

Eric Bischoff talked about his short-lived return to WWE last year on the latest edition of his podcast - 83 weeks. The former WCW honcho Eric Bischoff was brought in as the SmackDown Executive Director. The Executive Director was essentially the creative head with a team of writers working under him. However, he was released within 3 months of joining.

In a surprising disclosure, Eric Bischoff revealed that he wasn't given an office in WWE. He stated that he has never had an office. The reason for that, he explained, was that during shows such as RAW and SmackDown that there isn't any space for an office.

''When you show up at an arena, and every arena is different, some are bigger than others, some have better accommodations than others, but when you show up for a production like RAW or Smackdown, a live production, with a crew and the moving and just the requirements of space that is needed when RAW or Smackdown show up, there are no offices. Eric Bischoff never had an office, by the way. When I would show up, even though I was the head of Smackdown, presumably, the head of Smackdown, careful how I say that, the head of Smackdown, and have a team of 10-12 writers working underneath me, I didn’t have an office. ''

Eric Bischoff on how he would try to find a work station

Eric Bischoff further said that any place which got a signal would be set up as the writer's office. He said that sometimes they had to work out of rooms which were the size of a small kitchen. He added that in places like the MSG, there was always plenty of room and he could work out of a large office.

''So you get up, get to the arena, you show up and look for the closest place you can find that you can sit with a laptop that gets a signal, and there would be a writers room, sometimes they were the size of a small kitchen, sometimes, at Madison Square Garden for example, they’re huge and there is plenty of room for everybody because you’re actually in the journalist or sportswriters room that you use, so there was at least room and space for everybody to kind of be in the same area, but more often than not, there was zero office space, zero work space available, you had to make due with whatever you could get.”

