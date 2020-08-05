Eric Bischoff reveals the goals he was given as SmackDown Executive Director

On a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, former Executive Director of WWE SmackDown, Eric Bischoff, discussed why he was hired for the role. According to Bischoff, the issues with the writing team was what led to WWE offering him the job:

There had been some issues with the writing team prior to me getting there, otherwise I probably wouldn't have been offered the job. RAW was going to have its own writing team, SmackDown its own writing team, but guess what? Nobody knew who was going to be on which team. [We] couldn't have those conversations. I had a team I thought was going to be my team but I couldn't talk about it. H/T : WINC

WWE has confirmed that Eric Bischoff is officially done with the company altogether, not just being replaced in the position.



Bischoff also went on to explain what goals were set for him and Paul Heyman, who was the Executive Director pf WWE RAW. Bischoff said that rather than storyline or creative, it was something else that he and Heyman would be judged by in their work:

There was one specific initiative that was very important to the company that would ultimately affect my job and Paul's [Heyman] job, and we were all working together on that plan. Had nothing to do with a specific creative process, or storyline, or characters, or any of the more obvious things but a much bigger and broader corporate initiative that took up a ton of my time. H/T : WINC

Eric Bischoff was let go from his role in WWE only a few months after being hired. At the time, we didn't have much of an understanding of what had happened. We are finally seeing a clearer picture of what happened thanks to Bischoff.

What's next for Eric Bischoff?

Eric Bischoff is expected to make his AEW debut on tonight's episode of Dynamite. Although it hasn't yet been confirmed, Bischoff is expected to be the special guest moderator during Orange Cassidy and Chris Jericho's debate on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite.

We don't yet know whether Bischoff's appearance is a one-off or whether he has signed a full-time contract with AEW.