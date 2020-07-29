Eric Bischoff reveals who is the hardest worker he has come across

Eric Bischoff is one of the most iconic figures in Pro-Wrestling. He is most fondly remembered for his work during the Monday Night Wars. Later in 2002, Vince McMahon shocked WWE fans when he introduced Eric Bischoff as the General Manager of WWE RAW at the time.

Eric Bischoff names the hardest worker he has come across

Eric Bischoff was LIVE with Sportskeeda on its Facebook page earlier today. On the show, the former WWE RAW General Manager spoke about his thoughts on AEW, comparing it to WWE RAW and SmackDown. Eric Bischoff also talked about a negative incident with John Cena and how he thought WWE treated Sting.

During the interview, a fan asked Eric Bischoff who he thought was the best Superstar that he has come across in terms of work ethic and talent. After a lot of thought, Bischoff named DDP.

"There has been so many of them. I am going to pick Diamond Dallas Page. I'll pick Diamond Dallas Page because he is the least obvious candidate. John Cena, Kurt Angle, I mean arguably we can justify by picking 8-10 people, and we wouldn't be wrong about any of them."

After naming many WWE Superstars, Eric Bischoff came back to why he picked DDP in the first place.

"The reason I'd like to pick Diamond Dallas Page is because he came from out of nowhere. The odds are stacked against anyone who comes into professional wrestling. But when you wake and start training until you're 34-35 years old, the deck is really stacked against you. To make the team and make it to TV and then find yourself wrestling in the main event and wrestling for the World Title and wrestling guys like Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Ric Flair, Rowdy Piper and on and on, that is a big deal."

DDP was last seen in a wrestling ring in AEW. He teamed up with Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall to take on MJF and The Butcher and The Blade in a losing effort.

If you use the above quotes, please credit Sportskeeda.