Eric Bischoff reveals that Hulk Hogan was approached for"The Wrestler"

Hulk Hogan is probably one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. A multi-time WWE Champion, he managed to stay relevant when he jumped to WCW and formed the New World Order (nWo). An eventual return to WWE in the early 2000s with matches with The Rock and Shawn Michaels cemented his legacy.

In short, Hulk Hogan was the epitome of professional wrestling. Many fans credit him for making it mainstream. With that being said, it might not be a surprise to hear that Hulk Hogan was approached to play the lead in "The Wrestler."

Hulk Hogan turned down a role in "The Wrestler"

For those unaware, "The Wrestler" details the struggles of a once-famous professional wrestler named Randy "The Ram" Robinson (Mickey Rourke). In the film, he tries to reconnect with his daughter and maintain a life outside the ring. The movie, directed by Darren Aronofsky, was a critical hit, and it earned two Academy Award Nominations.

On a recent episode of "83 Weeks", Eric Bischoff was asked whether there was truth to the report that Hogan was in consideration for the role. He had the following to say:

"Yeah, I met with Darren. Darren wanted to meet with me in New York about being in the movie as well. So, it's not like, you know, Ernest 'The Cat" Miller was in the movie for crying out loud. So, Darren reached out to a lot of people in the industry and early, [he] did reach out to Hulk."

Eric Bischoff stated that there were possibly two scripts floating around for the film. While he was unsure of its timing, he said Hulk Hogan was sent a script:

"So, I think, you know, Terry [Hulk Hogan] probably looked at that script and went, ughh, "I don't want to play a broken down, old, I'm a broken down, beat up, old wrestler, I don't want to play one in a movie." He was trying to run away from the reality, not embrace it at that point. So, he did pass on it."

It certainly would have been interesting if Hulk Hogan did land the role. But like most fantasy booking, this possibility will go down as one of those "What If?" moments.

