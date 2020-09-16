Hulk Hogan is one of the most famous professional wrestlers of all time. In a recent episode of his podcast 83 Weeks, former SmackDown executive Eric Bischoff opened up about his negotiations with Hulk Hogan when they were in talks for him to sign with WCW.

Bischoff revealed that Hulk Hogan wanted limited appearances because he wanted to come across as a special attraction:

Right from the very beginning, from the earliest part of the negotiations, it was made clear by Hulk through Henry Holmes that he wanted a limited agreement. He didn’t wanna be on 6 or 8 or 12 pay per views per year. I’m certainly not speaking for him, and we did talk years later about why he was so adamant about that. Hulk knew early on he was an attraction. He wasn’t a day player – not that WCW was on the road 300 days a year and at the time we weren’t, we were probably out 150 or 180 days a year and losing money every time we went out the door. And Hulk didn’t want to be a part of that. H/T: 411Mania

Eric Bischoff on why Hulk Hogan decided to leave WWE

I would not climb into the ring with any of these great boxing Champions with a set of boxing gloves on brother HH pic.twitter.com/2EoikNKuhS — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 19, 2020

Eric Bischoff went into details about why Hulk Hogan made the decision to leave the WWE. Bischoff said that one thing that played a big role in his decision was the Vince McMahon's steroid trial at the time as well as creative issues. Hogan was also looking to transition into a career as an actor:

He left WWE when he did in large part involving the issues surrounding the steroid trial and all that controversy and then there were creative issues – the whole Ultimate Warrior thing and creative and political issues. But I think the primary thing that caused Hulk to leave was the schedule. He wanted to pursue movies and television. H/T: 411Mania

Regarding Hulk Hogan's wish to pursue an acting career in television and mvoies, Bischoff said that Hogan was looking for a lighter schedule so that he could pursue those avenues.

You can listen to 83 Weeks HERE.