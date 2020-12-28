Eric Bischoff reveals why nWo wouldn't work now, says the story was a "journey"

Eric Bischoff reveals why nWo wouldn't work in pro wrestling presently and the mistakes that companies make that wouldn't allow a faction like nWo to flourish. Bischoff said that the nWo story was a "journey" and that a lot of emphasis went into planning various moments in that story.

nWo is regarded as one of the most impactful factions in pro wrestling history and were a key part of WCW's success in the 90s. Led by Hulk Hogan, the faction had the likes of Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, X-Pac, and numerous other big names from the pro wrestling business.

While speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff highlighted what made the nWo storyline so great and why it may never work in the pro wrestling scene currently.

“When you don’t have a clear picture, when you don’t have a blueprint, when you don’t have a plan that you’ve really thought through, and you’ve kind of identified the beats, the moments, the high spots, whatever you want to call it, in an arc of a story, you time those high spots, those beats in such a way that they play out exactly when you want them and you find yourself not watching an angle, not necessarily recognizing the storyline but you’re looking at what’s unfolding as a journey. And this was a journey.

“Today, and it drives me fuc**ng crazy, actually, and I’m not gonna mention the organizations’ names, but when I see any wrestling organization, especially the bigger ones, advertising a week in advance something that’s going to happen, you’re diluting the power of live television," said Eric Bischoff (H/T WrestleZone)

Eric Bischoff said that modern pro wrestling throws away storylines by revealing a lot of the things that are going to happen in future episodes, which doesn't entice viewers to tune in to the show.

nWo in WCW

nWo was formed in 1996 and they were a key part of WCW programming until 2000. The faction had numerous big names, with the likes of Sting, Randy Savage, Dusty Rhodes, and even Eric Bischoff, a few of the names to be a part of the faction at some point in their WCW careers.

The members of the faction won several titles in WCW, and the trio of Hall, Nash and Hogan also took the faction to WWE after WWE bought WCW.