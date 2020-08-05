Eric Bischoff opened up about WWE Superstar, Randy Orton, on the latest edition of his podcast, 83 Weeks. Speaking about The Viper, Bischoff explained why, in his opinion, Randy Orton was one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time:

Still, to this day, I think Randy Orton is one of the most fluid, gifted talents in the industry right now. I don't think there's anybody that can hold a candle to Randy Orton when it comes to his character in the ring, his ability physically, his psychology. I think he's just one of the most exceptional pieces of talent that we are all kind of used to because we're used to seeing Randy Orton.

When we look back 10 years, 15 years from now, we'll be looking back at Randy Orton and putting him in a category of rarefied air. Let's put it that way. H/T : WINC

Former WWE employee Eric Bischoff opens up about Vince McMahon's jet

During the same episode of 83 Weeks, Bischoff pulled back the curtain and described his experience on WWE CEO Vince McMahon's private jet. While speaking about his role as executive director of WWE SmackDown, Bischoff revealed that the role would mean flights with Vince McMahon. Bischoff also explained how he decided where to sit:

It's a nice jet, really nice, big jet. You can kind of tell when you first get on board which are the most comfortable seats. Let's put it that way - I kind of looked around, scoped around, and thought who else was on the flight: Vince, Triple H, Kevin Dunn. I'm pretty sure those first three seats are going to those guys.

So, I'm just going to go to the back. Nobody told me to sit in the back of the plane. I just found the most comfortable seat at the back of the plane. H/T : WINC

It kinda makes you wonder what Orange Cassidy is gonna say.

Watch @IAmJericho & @orangecassidy in a debate with a mystery guest moderator!



Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/qRMU978ioE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 4, 2020

Bischoff, who was released from his role in WWE last year, could make his AEW debut on tonight's episode of Dynamite, as the moderator for the Chris Jericho-Orange Cassidy debate. We don't yet know if this will be a one-off appearance for Bischoff or whether it will be a full-time role in AEW.