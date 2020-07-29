Eric Bischoff reveals how he thinks AEW is doing, compares it to RAW and SmackDown

Former WCW President and General Manager of WWE RAW Eric Bischoff recently sat down for a Live session with Sportskeeda's own, Chris Featherstone, and answered several questions posed by the fans. Interestingly, Eric Bischoff was also asked to give his opinion on how All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is doing.

Eric Bischoff mentioned that he thinks nothing is growing in the sports entertainment industry during the ongoing COVID era, except for AEW. He thinks that it's a great sign that Dynamite is starting to rope in a million viewers again.

"In the context of the period that we're in, we're in the context era. We're in the COVID era. And nothing really is growing in audience, in terms of sports entertainment. Nobody! Except for AEW. It has started to show some real signs of life. They are knocking out a million viewers again, which is not far off from where they were when they debuted. So, that's a really good sign."

Eric Bischoff compares AEW's performance with that of RAW and SmackDown

Eric Bischoff then stated that he thinks Friday Night SmackDown is also delivering decently. He mentioned that the only show suffering badly is Monday Night RAW. For those of you unaware, the Red Brand has recorded some of its lowest ratings in history in the last few months.

"I think the fact that SmackDown hasn't fallen farther than it has, I know it's not gonna sound anything to cheer about, but I think that's a good sign. I think that they've stabilized, they are still delivering over 2 Million. They are still right up there in the key demos. They are more than treading water. The only one that seems to be really suffering right now badly is RAW. But to see AEW actually, not only steady like SmackDown and not dropping like RAW, is got to be interpreted as a good thing."

He capped it off by saying that he thinks AEW's growth can be interpreted as a good thing. You can check out the entire interview above. Around the 8:50 mark, Eric Bischoff reveals his opinion about how AEW is doing.

