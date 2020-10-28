Eric Bischoff reveals whether WCW tried to sign Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels was one of WWE's brightest stars in the early 1990s. The Heartbreak Kid eventually became WWE Champion and was lucky enough to return to wrestling in 2002, when he joined the nWo and laid the groundwork for a comeback of the ages.

WWE history might have been different had Michaels had gone to WCW, which was possible considering that Kevin Nash and Scott Hall were very much on top at the time. On his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff was asked whether WCW was interested in bringing Michaels in 1993, and Bischoff said that was no interest.

Eric Bischoff says that Shawn Michaels' reputation, at the time, was that of a prima donna. He said: (H/T Wrestling Inc)

"None," Bischoff said regarding interest in bringing Shawn Michaels to WCW. "Shawn had a reputation as being difficult to work with and a little bit like Chris Jericho: a prima donna. When you reach a certain level of success, there's a tendency to become prima donna-esc and I think that was Shawn Michaels reputation. I don't remember anybody even suggesting for a minute to bring Shawn in."

Eric Bischoff said that he likes Shawn Michaels, but added that Michaels had a lot of bad habits in the period. He said:

"I like Shawn Michaels. We get along just fine and I have a ton of respect for him. I think Shawn would say during this period of time he was distracted by bad habits and probably wasn't at the top of his game mentally or emotionally. WCW in 1993 didn't have a lot of cash laying around. WCW was broken in 1993, we were coming off of a lot of transitions and I hadn't gotten my feet underneath me yet. There was nobody that was willing to throw a lot of money at anybody at that point."

Eric Bischoff revealed that WCW just didn't have the cash in 1993 to get someone like Shawn Michaels or anyone for that matter. But it certainly would have been interesting had Michaels jumped ship all those years ago.