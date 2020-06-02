Hulk Hogan

It is a known fact that former WCW honcho Eric Bischoff and Hulk Hogan are great friends off-screen. In fact, Bischoff was one of Hulk's closest friends during the tough time he had undergone in 2010.

While speaking on his podcast 83 weeks, Eric Bischoff revealed how 10-time Hardcore Champion Bubba Ray Duddley used Hulk Hogan to advance his own career as a radio host during the tough time in Hulk Hogan's life.

Bischoff stated that for everyone who only knows Hulk Hogan from what they hear about him in dirt sheets - they don't know him at all. He stated that Hogan is like a big apple tree and he has all these people keep shaking the tree, hoping that an apple will fall into their lap.

Bubba was one of those guys. Constantly shaking Hogan's tree hoping an apple would fall. He did it on his radio show, he abused Terry (Hogan). He exposed him in a point in time when Hulk was absolutely vulnerable because of the pain, prescription drugs and the booze that went along, the emotional trainwrecks.

He also mentioned how Bubba used Hulk Hogan:

He was very easy to take advantage of. And Bubba took advantage of him. He was like a brain surgeon picking him apart and using Hulk Hogan to further his own career.

(Please give H/T credit and link the article if you use the quotes)