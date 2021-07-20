Eric Bischoff reveals whether WWE Superstars have creative control of their storylines

On a recent episode of his podcast 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff mentioned that WWE Superstars are permitted more creative direction than the writers who work with the company.

Bischoff mentioned that the perception in the pro wrestling world that WWE Superstars do not have a voice in their characters and storylines is not true since the talent can often go to the writers with the ideas to get better help in terms of creative direction. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

“If there is a perception out there that wrestlers really don’t have a voice in their creative in WWE and it’s really all up to the writers, that’s not accurate. I can only tell you about the very brief time that I was involved in the creative process back in 2019 or whatever it was, but talent would often go to the writers with their ideas and it was up to the writers to help shape that idea," Eric Bischoff said.

He added that a higher experience of the performer doesn't necessarily mean he or she is great at putting storylines together. Instead, a superstar would often go to the writing team to pitch ideas and ultimately present them to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

"No matter how great you are as a performer and how much experience you’ve had as a performer, that doesn’t necessarily mean you’re that great at putting together an extended storyline that fits in the framework of what you need for television. As a talent, you could go to a writer that understood the basic building blocks of a story and say I’ve got this great idea and it was up to that writer to work with that talent and come up with an idea that made sense and then present that idea ultimately to Vince McMahon," said Bischoff.

Eric Bischoff was the executive director of SmackDown in 2019

In June 2019, Eric Bischoff was appointed as the executive director of SmackDown. His role was mostly to act as an intermediary between WWE and Fox executives.

However, months later, Bischoff was let go of his position and replaced by Bruce Prichard. Since then, he has appeared on All Elite Wrestling and has made cameo appearances with the promotion.

Watch Amazing WWE Videos, Interviews with your favourite wrestlers and more on SK Wrestling YT

Edited by Vishal Kataria