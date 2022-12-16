WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan once tried to take his own life, as per Eric Bischoff.

Hulk Hogan is regarded by many fans as the greatest WWE Superstar of all time. His accomplishments include multiple WrestleMania main events, two WWE Hall of Fame inductions, and several WWE title reigns.

Hogan's career was marred by a long string of controversies. It got to a point where Hogan was alone at home, thinking of taking his own life. Eric Bischoff recently opened up about the same in his new book, 'Grateful'. Bischoff wrote that Hogan went through a devastating period at one point in his life:

"I think Terry really recognized that fact once I was no longer in a position to get anything from him. After WCW was sold, and then we both worked together again at the WWF, his divorce from Linda began a very devastating period in his life. Add to the mix his physical challenges – and the emotional fallout from Nick’s terrible car accident – and we started spending a lot of time on the phone."

Hogan desperately needed help, and Bischoff decided to come to the WWE Legend's aid:

"Things had got to the point, as he has talked about in his own book and public statements, that Terry found himself alone at home, pointing a gun to his head. He was crying out for help due to the pain that he was experiencing at that time. It got so bad that I said to Loree, ‘I’m gonna go down to stay in Florida with him.’" [H/T RSN]

Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff were instrumental in WCW's domination of WWE in the 90s

In 1996, Hulk Hogan turned heel in one of the greatest moments in wrestling history and formed the nWo in the process. Over the next two years or so, WCW remained the hottest wrestling promotion in the USA. For 83 straight weeks, WCW beat WWE in a ratings war.

Bischoff secured his spot in the WWE Hall of Fame alongside Hogan (who was inducted in 2005) last year. It was an incredible gesture on Bischoff's part to live with Hogan for almost three months and support him during his darkest hours.

