Eric Bischoff to undergo minor surgery on his finger

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has revealed that he will be having minor surgery performed on his finger.

Eazy E made his return to WWE on Monday Night RAW several weeks ago, where he officiated The Miz and Maryse's wedding vow renewal ceremony. The occasion was interrupted by Edge, who left all three personalities soaked in the dreaded Broodbath.

Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff stated that he's unable to extend his finger, and he has something called Dupuytren’s Contracture.

“I can’t extend my finger,” said Bischoff. “This other one is getting the same thing. It’s called Dupuytren’s Contracture. What it is, is on the inside of my hand is a growth of tissue that forms on the tendon that controls your fingers. I had it on this hand. I had it operated on and you can see the scars. It’s common.” (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Eric Bischoff provides details on the surgery

Bischoff provided more information about the surgery he's going to have. He admitted that he regretted not having it done a year and a half ago.

“They’re going to go in, open that up, and cut that growth off the tendons so that I can put my hands in a glove because right now it’s so bad, I can’t put a glove on," said Bischoff. "I’ve been putting this off. I should have done this a year and a half ago to be honest. I put it off and put it off and it wasn’t a problem. Now all of a sudden it’s wintertime and I can’t put my hand in a glove and I’m like, ‘F**k that. I’m going to go in and have it cut out.’"

We here at Sportskeeda would like to wish Eric Bischoff a speedy recovery from surgery.

