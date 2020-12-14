There are several current WWE stars who were previously a part of TNA during the glory days of the promotion. Eric Bischoff, who was recently SmackDown's Executive Director, was also a part of TNA between 2010 and 2014 in a backstage as well as on-screen role. Bischoff arrived at TNA alongside Hulk Hogan in 2010 but both acrimoniously exited the company a few years later.

In a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about current WWE star AJ Styles, who was a key part of TNA for a decade. Bischoff stated that he and Hulk Hogan were fans of Styles, but felt that he was "lacking in character".

Eric Bischoff reveals why he felt that AJ Styles was "lacking in character" in TNA

Eric Bischoff spoke about the Fortune faction that Styles was a part of which was led by WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Bischoff said that he, Flair and Hogan were fans of the group. But he also revealed that he and Hogan felt that there was something missing in Styles' character.

"Hulk and I felt, AJ, as fantastic as he was, was recognized as what a special athlete he was, but we collectively felt AJ was lacking in character. He was doing that homegrown talent, TNA thing for a long time, and he just wasn't emerging or growing as a character in our opinion." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Bischoff revealed that the reason TNA paired Styles with Flair was for Styles to take his character to the next level and make him even more "special". The Fortune faction also had future WWE star Robert Roode, as well as veteran wrestlers like Christopher Daniels, James Storm, and Kazarian, to name a few.

The faction ended in 2012 just under two years after it was founded in TNA.

Styles was with TNA for another year before wrestling in ROH and NJPW and finally making his way to WWE In 2016. The RAW star is a two-time WWE Champion while also winning the Intercontinental and United States titles in four years with WWE.