Eric Bischoff has seen a lot in pro wrestling, having been involved in WCW for a long time and then WWE. Bischoff speaks about numerous things on his podcast, 83 Weeks, and in a recent edition of the podcast he spoke about one of the most talked-about spots in WWE history.

This involved hardcore legend and three-time WWE Champion Mick Foley, who was iconically thrown off the top of the Hell in a Cell by The Undertaker in 1998.

Bischoff talked about Foley's scary spots in WWE and wondered how Foley survived the fall in that Hell in a Cell match:

“I know Mick is proud and should be proud of the big moments he had in WWE – coming off the top of the cage in the Hell in a Cell match when he did, the way he did it. It’s not like Mick a 175-pound gymnast. This guy is a big dude. I don’t know how he survived it – I really, really don’t. Mick is a very, very intelligent person – he’s not your average guy when it comes to intelligence. He’s far above average and incredibly intelligent guy. Still, as you said, he had this bizarre dark side that he needed to explore and feed." (H/T 411 Mania)

Eric Bischoff on why Mick Foley was becoming a danger to WCW

Foley was previously with WCW before he joined WWE and Bischoff revealed that Foley was becoming a danger to WCW because of the high-risk moves that he wanted to do in the company. He said that Foley wanted to "become more physical and more violent, bloodier, and more over the top", but WCW weren't keen on doing that as they were "going in a different direction".

Foley became a huge success in WWE despite Vince McMahon not keen on signing the hardcore legend at first. The former WWE Champion became an important player in the company during the Attitude Era, and had a few spells with WWE and other promotions in the 2000s. Foley was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.