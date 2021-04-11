Eric Bischoff on why WrestleMania 37 celebrity is a "great choice"

Eric Bischoff has said the decision to add Logan Paul to WrestleMania 37 by WWE is a good idea. Bischoff argued that Logan Paul could bring a "new set of eyeballs" to WWE and that it was a "logical" decision.

Logan Paul is an actor and YouTuber who has millions of followers on various social media platforms. The 26-year-old was an amateur wrestler and had one boxing match against YouTuber and boxer KSI in 2018.

On a recent edition of the 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about Logan Paul, who will be by Sami Zayn's side at WrestleMania 37. Bischoff suggested that celebrities like Logan Paul "have the power" to bring a new audience to the product.

"Those are the people that you really have the power to bring a whole new set of eyeballs to your product and I think Logan Paul’s a great choice. He’s not only a major influencer, he loves to go in there and mix it up. He’s an amateur wrestler so he’s got the ground game. Add to that, he’s taking his boxing training really seriously so he’s very comfortable going in there and getting banged because if you can’t take one you can’t give one. So hey, c’mon, I think that’s one of the more logical celebrity acquisitions that I’ve seen in a long time. Makes sense." (H/T WrestleZone)

Conrad Thompson, the host of 83 Weeks, stated that Logan Paul has huge "drawing power" and that a lot of young people follow what he does.

Logan Paul set to appear at WrestleMania 37

Logan Paul will be a part of WrestleMania 37 and will feature on Night Two of The Show of Shows. Paul will accompany Sami Zayn to the ring when Zayn takes on Kevin Owens in a singles match.

The soulless corporate hacks at @WWE still haven’t apologized or issued a retraction for posting this incomplete & misleading footage.



Despite their attempts to humiliate, smear & discredit me, rest assured @LoganPaul will be my guest at #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/GxzkrLyrBy — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) April 9, 2021