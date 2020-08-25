On a recent episode of his podcast 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff opened up about the build to Road Wild 1998. While speaking about it, Bischoff spoke about Kevin Nash and how he was unhappy with his booking that summer.

Bischoff said:

There were a lot of details I don’t remember because quite frankly some of them were childish and some of them were silly. Some were bad communication, miscommunication, or no communication. H/T: 411Mania

Eric Bischoff went on to add that an hour before Road Wild was supposed to start, he was talking to both Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash but just was not able to mediate the argument between the two.

Eric Bischoff on seeing Hulk Hogan backstage with a knife

Eric Bischoff went on to discuss seeing Hulk Hogan backstage with a knife ahead of Road Wild 1998:

It got really, really tense. Hulk is not a violent guy – he will avoid conflict usually. Hulk is a hippie deep down in his heart. And I’d never seen him as pissed as he was that afternoon before the show. And I don’t know what the issue was – I don’t know if anybody did, everybody was just pissed off at each other. I remember standing in the middle of it, and I look down and Hulk’s fanny pack is open. And I see a knife in there and I’m thinking ‘What the ***k.’ I’ve heard of this happening and I’ve heard these kind of stories, but nah, this can’t possibly be happening. And of all people, not Hulk. But I think there was enough tension, anxiety, and enough threats happening that Hogan came half expecting there to be ***t go down. I was saying this can’t be happening, and fortunately, it never did. But I’ve never seen Hulk more ready to go to war as he was on that afternoon. Never seen it before, and never seen it since.

On whether Hulk Hogan intended to go after Kevin Nash that night, Eric Bischoff said he had no idea. He did say that he thought things could take a turn for the worse when he saw Hulk Hogan with a knife in his bag.