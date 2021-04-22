Eric Bischoff shares his thoughts on the Wednesday Night War's conclusion

Eric Bischoff thinks it's great for both WWE and AEW that the Wednesday Night War is over.

During his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed the end of the Wednesday Night War. He explained how it has positively affected both WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite in just two short weeks.

“It’s great that WWE decided to move over to Tuesday nights," Bischoff said. "They thought that was a better spot for them for whatever reason, but they made the move, and it worked out for them. Obviously, it worked out for AEW. They delivered the second-highest rating in the history of their show. Now they’re up to 1.2 million, which is fantastic by today’s standards. Five years ago, it would’ve been a death sentence. By today’s standards, that’s damn good and good for them. It’s growth; they’re moving the needle. They’re moving their audience; that’s a great thing."

WWE NXT and AEW will face new challenges throughout the summer: Eric Bischoff

Eric Bischoff stressed, however, that the real challenge for these shows will come this summer. He claimed people's viewing habits tend to change compared to what everyone was doing during the winter.

"The challenge is going to be maintaining that throughout the summer," Bischoff continued. "People are busy playing softball, hanging with their buddies, taking their kid to little league, doing whatever they’re doing which is not sitting in the house watching television because that’s what they’ve been doing all winter.”

Eric Bischoff also credited WWE for the work its done in creating good advertising for professional wrestling programming compared to back during the Monday Night War.

“[Advertising for wrestling is] much different today," Bischoff concluded. "Largely I credit WWE for that. I don’t think anybody has done a better job making professional wrestling programming as popular with advertisers as WWE. It’s not even close. Nobody has. It’s been a long-term effort, 30-year effort, and it’s paying off big dividends."

Thanks to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription of this podcast.