On the recent After 83 Weeks show, Eric Bischoff spoke about Roman Reigns' return at WWE SummerSlam and the fact that he has aligned with Paul Heyman.

Eric Bischoff on WWE's mistake with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman

Eric Bischoff didn't seem convinced about Roman Reigns returning as a heel. Eric Bischoff also exemplified his explanation by citing a post he had published on social media.

"Why is Roman Reigns a heel? Did you see the heat I got when I commented on the Roman Reigns-Paul Heyman promo from SmackDown? I took a picture and said, 'And this is heat because…? I have nothing but a lot of respect for Roman Reigns for a lot of reasons, and I really think Paul Heyman is one of the most talented people in the business on the microphone. [I have] nothing but respect for Paul and affection; I like Paul. It has nothing to do with what I think of them as characters. It has everything to do with the way I feel like they're positioning Paul and Roman, much like they're doing with Retribution. There's no answer to the reason 'why?'

Eric Bischoff did give WWE the benefit of the doubt and said that the promotion may come up with why Roman Reigns is heel in the future.

"Maybe they'll go, 'Oh my God! We should have come up with a motivation before we launched this,' and they'll try to backdoor it in and make it feel like there's a reason. 'Oh, that's why!' Maybe, hopefully, but right now, it's not working because there's no reason or motivation for it. There's no line in the sand."

Eric Bischoff also said that Paul Heyman wasn't a heel and explained why.

"I'm sorry, Paul – I know you're probably gonna read some of the hate mail I'm gonna get and social media crap, but I've got a secret for everybody. I haven't shared this with anybody. This is an exclusive: Paul Heyman isn't a heel. I said it. He's not a heel! People love Paul Heyman! His interviews are too good for him to be a heel, and half the time, what he says is absolutely true - more than half the time. It certainly was with Brock Lesnar. What did Paul Heyman ever say about Brock Lesnar that wasn't true?'' (h/t Wrestling Inc.)