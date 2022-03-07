"A freak of nature" - WWE Hall of Famer shares his honest opinion about Rey Mysterio (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently showered praise on Rey Mysterio.

Mysterio came into the limelight in the late 90s at the height of the Monday Night Wars. As part of the cruiserweight division in WCW, Mysterio put on some spectacular matches against the likes of Eddie Guerrero, Billy Kidman, and Dean Malenko. After his move to WWE, Mysterio continued to impress and won multiple championships. He also emerged victorious in the 2006 Royal Rumble match.

Speaking with Riju Dasgupta during the inaugural Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards, Eric Bischoff mentioned that Mysterio is a freak of nature. He put over the Master of the 619 as a generational talent and a once-in-a-lifetime performer.

"I think Rey Mysterio is a freak of nature," said Bischoff. "I think he's a one-in-a-million performer that comes along every other generation. He's an amazing, amazing performer. He started wrestling at a very young age. What he does instinctively takes years and years of experience and trial and error. Rey Mysterio is just so good. I don't think there will be anybody like him for a long, long time." (from 9:10 onwards)

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio will take on The Miz and Logan Paul at WrestleMania

The father-son duo of Rey and Dominik have been at odds with The Miz for weeks. This feud came to a head when The A-Lister announced that Logan Paul would be his partner at WrestleMania. Paul then walked down to the ring and helped the MIz attack the Mysterios. The dastardly duo left Rey and Dominik lying in the middle of the ring with double Skull Crushing Finales.

The two teams will square off at WrestleMania on Saturday, April 2 at the AT&T Stadium in Texas.

