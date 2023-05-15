Eric Bischoff had a strained relationship with legendary female star due to her cat

Former WCW executive Eric Bischoff recently revealed the bizarre circumstances that led to him having a "really strange" relationship with Kimberly Page.

Kimberly worked for WCW between 1994 and 2000. She is best remembered for appearing on-screen alongside her former husband, Diamond Dallas Page (DDP). During their time in WCW, DDP and Kimberly lived close to Bischoff and his wife, Loree.

On his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff said Kimberly's apparent dislike for him started when he made a negative remark about her pet cat:

"She had this cat that was just mean, just a mean cat. It's one of those cats you wish would have got run over when it was young. It was that mean. It was nasty. Didn't like anybody, foul, and the cat hated me, and I think I made a comment one day (…) I said something that was fairly derogatory towards the cat like, 'I wonder how far I can throw that cat,' kinda thing, something, and when I got on her cat, that was it." [1:15 – 1:57]

Bischoff added that there was "an equal distribution of hate" between himself and the cat. While he told the story in an amusing manner, the WWE Hall of Famer confirmed that he and Kimberly legitimately did not get along.

Another reason why Eric Bischoff and Kimberly Page clashed

Although he worked as Kimberly's boss for many years, Eric Bischoff felt like he was in the way whenever he visited her and DDP's house.

Bischoff thought Kimberly came across as "distant," but that might have been down to her shy personality:

"We had a really strange relationship. I don't think she liked me, just right off the bat when I first met her. I always felt like there was this kinda standoffishness. Some of that might have just been her personality. Sometimes when people are shy or they're just quiet people, they're not outward, sometimes that can come off as being distant or cold or whatever. I would go over to visit and it was kinda like, 'Oh, he's here again.'" [0:12 – 0:48]

Kimberly has appeared in movies and television shows outside of wrestling, including The 40-Year-Old Virgin and CSI: Miami. She has also worked in interior design.

What are your thoughts on Eric Bischoff's remarks? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit 83 Weeks and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes