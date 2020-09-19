Former WCW President Eric Bischoff has proposed an interesting theory about where lapsed fans of professional wrestling now get their form of entertainment from.

During a recent episode of Eric Bischoff's 83 Weeks podcast, the former Executive Director of Friday Night SmackDown discussed why millions of professional wrestling fans, that watched during the height of The Monday Night Wars in the late 1990s, no longer watch any professional wrestling programming.

Eric Bischoff suggested that many lapsed fans now get their fix of sports, drama, reality and comedy from an entirely different source altogether, cable news:

"The one question that nobody ever asks about f***ing anything whether it's politics, entertainment, or whatever it is, is 'why'? Why did those people leave and where did they go? I have a theory and my guess or instinct tells me that 18-49 demo - my sense is that those people are watching the news," (h/t Wrestling INC)

"Look at Tucker Carlson's 18-49, look at CNN's 18-49, look at MSNBC. That was the wrestling audience. Where have they gone? They've gone to cable news. Why have they gone to cable news? Because cable news is more like professional wrestling than professional wrestling used to be. Their promos are f***ing awesome! (h/t Wrestling INC)

Eric Bischoff on preferring to watch cable news as opposed to professional wrestling

Continuing to discuss his theory that many lapsed fans of wrestling have moved over to cable news, Eric Bischoff admitted that he also prefers to watch cable news as opposed to professional wrestling.

Bischoff even stated that he would rather watch the promos on cable news instead of promos on most wrestling programs:

"Regardless of your political ideologies, or what you believe in, or where you get your information from, it doesn't f***ing matter. Everybody does the same thing. They get up there, and they f***ing argue, and they cut great promos on each other. It's great narrative. There's almost always someone up there that you want to choke and there's almost always someone up there that's saying what you believe in. So, you're investing more emotion watching cable news than you get from watching wrestling because the promos are better! I think that's where the audience has gone. Cable news is more entertaining than professional wrestling," (h/t Wrestling INC)