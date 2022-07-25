"Not judgemental at all" - Eric Bischoff mocks being 'woke' on current industry dynamics (Exclusive)

Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently shared a satirical response to the wrestling world being 'woke' about the current dynamics of the industry.

Bischoff worked extensively as the Executive Producer and Senior Vice President for WCW in the early 90s. He unsuccessfully attempted to buy the company in 2001 when it faced a financial crisis.

A year later, he signed with WWE, working as the on-screen general manager of RAW. He left in 2007 but has been making sporadic appearances since 2016.

In a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bischoff mockingly stated how wrestling fans were oblivious to the competition among current promotions.

"Hey, c'mon man, I'm getting kinda woke, it's a safe place for all wrestling fans. Isn't that what the world of wrestling needs?" he said. "A safe place, where people beat the hell out of each other, but they're very politically correct in the process and not judgemental at all. That's a perfect wrestling world right now." (2:39 - 3:03)

Check out the full interview below:

Eric Bischoff further classifies wrestling fans into categories

In the same exclusive interaction with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the Hall of Famer highlighted that he puts wrestling fans into three categories: the haters, the skeptics, and the fans.

"The whole thing has just been magic, you know, if from the inception, you have two categories, basically three categories of fans or people that watch wrestling or have an opinion about wrestling, the dirtsheet universe." (3:46 - 4:00)

Amy Ames @TheAmy00 Eric Bischoff becomes Raw general manager Eric Bischoff becomes Raw general manager https://t.co/IXZbMhzhtd

The former RAW General Manager often portrayed a heel and seemingly agreed with Vince McMahon on WWE television despite them initially being on rival promotions. He is not officially associated with any wrestling company as of now.

Pre-order Eric Bischoff's upcoming book here: Bischoffbook.com.

Starrcast V with some of the biggest names in pro wrestling live on-stage and more streaming on FITE July 29-31st: starrcast.com.

Ric Flair's Last Match Supercard of Action streams on Sunday, July 31st, from Nashville. Stream it on FITE: RicFlairsLastMatch.com.

Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article.

Exclusive: Stone Cold Steve Austin named 2 stars he believes will go into the Hall of Fame here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far